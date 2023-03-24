Video
Command safety seminar-23 of BAF held

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Command Safety Seminar-2023 of Bangladesh Air Force has been held at Falcon Hall in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday. Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, graced the seminar as Chairman and distributed Flight Safety Trophies.

In his speech, he praised Almighty Allah and appreciated all BAF personnel for achieving significant 24,294 safe flying hours, according to ISPR.

Air Chief said, the year was full of events covering operational flying activities. He admired all the personnel of BAF who are engaged in carrying out the duties in different UN deployed contingents and offices. He mentioned about the all time preparedness of BAF to protect our homeland.

He appreciated all concerned BAF personnel for successfully conducting Fly Past on the occasion of Inauguration of Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Celebration of BAF Raising Day, President Parade, Funeral Parade of valiant Freedom Fighter, member of the Kilo Flight Group Captain (retd) Shamsul Alam, Bir Uttam and Victory Day.

Moreover, he expressed his satisfaction about the safe conduct of different Air Exercises and many missions for the government and sister services. He mentioned about the appreciation of BAF in International arena regarding Humanitarian Support Mission in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Air Chief highly appreciated about recently carried out humanitarian assistance mission in Turkiye and Syria.

At last he applauded the noble objective of the Command Safety Seminar-2023 for creating opportunity to share experiences for BAF professionals to strengthen the attachment and assistance in promoting flight safety.

He urged upon all aircrew, technicians, controllers to be more vigilant while enhancing close supervision and strictly following the rules and regulations.

Mentionable that, Director of Flight Safety acted as the Chief Organiser and appraised the house regarding the achievement and analysis of all flying occurrences of the year 2022.

Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar was awarded "Inter-Base Flight Safety Trophy" and Flying Instructors School (FIS BAF) was awarded "Inter-Squadron Khademul Bashar Flight Safety Trophy" for achieving the highest safe flying hours in the year 2022. In addition 1, 3, 8, 9, 18, 25, 31 and 35 Squadrons, 101 SFU, 103 ATTU, 105 AJTU, FIS, BANUAU, BANAMUHU have received Accident Free Year Award.

Moreover, Aircraft Engineering Squadron, BAF Base Bashar was awarded "Ground and Flight Safety Trophy" for best Aircraft Engineering Squadron; which is introduced for the first time in this year. Senior BAF officers and Airmen from Air Headquarters and all BAF Bases were present on the occasion. Rest of the personnel was present through Video Tele Conference.


