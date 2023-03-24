Abhor communalism, militancy: Quader to children

FARIDPUR, Mar 23: Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday urged children to hate communalism and militancy to build a peaceful society.





"If you (children) love Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, you should hate corruption. If you love Bangabandhu, you must abhor terrorism, food adulteration, communalism and militancy," he told a function at Sheikh Jamal Stadium here. At the function, the March 7 speech of Bangabandhu was presented in seven different languages.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said as long as Bangladesh exists and birds sing in this country, Bangabandhu will remain in the hearts of the country's people.





"I am really impressed by the way our children have spoken about Bangabandhu at today's event," he said. �BSS