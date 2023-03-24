Fakhrul slams dictator Ershad’s regime

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "March 24, 1982 is one of the black chapters of the country. In this day dictator Ershad killed multi-party democracy and issued a military decree. All civil liberties of the people including freedom of speech, person, conscience, press and assembly were taken away."







He said this at a press release on Thursday entitled "Black Day Hussain Muhammad Ershad's illegal seizure of power".





In his speech, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Shahid Zia's revived multi-party democracy was killed by issuing a military decree on this day.







All civil rights of the people including freedom of speech, person, conscience, press and assembly were taken away." He said, "Dictator Ershad illegally seized state power and established the shameless dictatorship of history.





Ershad not only occupied the power but also oppressed the people for 9 years and threw the people into an extremely horrible and miserable situation."





Mentioning that, "Unethical political activities, terror in the educational institutions, unbridled corruption become the means of autocratic rule," Fakhrul said, "A scandalous chapter was written in the life of the nation from 1982 to 1990. During 9 years the dictator shot and killed numerous students and people."







The BNP Secretary General said, "The current autocratic ruling group with the same characteristics as that dictator has once again blocked the path of multi-dimensional democracy and imprisoned the people of the country in false cases."





"All civil rights including freedom of speech, individual, expression of opinion have been completely hijacked in the country," he alleged.







Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia, the uncompromising leader who freed democracy from the prison of dictatorship, has been detained to banish democracy from the country forever. The state machinery is being ruthlessly used to silence the people of Bangladesh."