latest
Home Back Page

FBCCI to help ensure receipts of purchases from mill gate, wholesale outlet

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will work with the government to make receipts issuance  mandatory for purchase and sale of goods at mill gates and wholesale outlets, FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin said on Thursday.

He said it at  a meeting called by the FBCCI on imports, storage, supply and market situation of essentials during  Ramadan.

All wholesale and retail traders attended the meeting held at FBCCI boardroom, except for chicken traders.

Jasim  said,  as price of broiler chicken  increased a lot recently, we invited the chicken traders, but they did not come.

He said he does not understand why is the price of chicken was raised again ahead of Ramadan?  "We will ask the government to allow chicken imports. Let it be imported over the next two to three months. We don't see any other solution," said  FBCCI President.

He hoped that the government will strictly monitor the market and cancel market committees if the price is high in those markets. At the same time, he hope, the licences of  organisations that charge  higher prices will also be cancelled.

"We don't want any businessmen's licence to be cancelled or arrested during Ramadan," he added.

"The traders  have a problem. Report the problem to us. Tell us in our cell, we will discuss. Our team will also be monitoring the market. Hope none of you make much profit. There are more dates in the market than the demand. There are enough chickpeas, palm oil, soybean oil and other products," he added.

Pointing out that the prices of broiler chicken, beef and eggs have increased abnormally, he said that if this market cannot be controlled, the government may also think of importing meat and eggs. This will threaten the local industry. As FBCCI did not want that, they sat in a discussion meeting with everyone, he said.

FBCCI will not take the responsibility of dishonest traders, he said.

City Group General Manager Biswajit Saha said, "We have sufficient stocks of sugar and cooking oil. If the supply of gas is normal there will be no shortage of any product during Ramadan."

Traders complained that they were fined by mobile courts for not providing receipts from the wholesale market or mill gates.

FBCCI Vice President MM Momen, Md Amin Helali, Directors Nasir Majumdar, Vijay Kumar Kejriwal, Hafeez Harun, Mohammad Bazlur Rahman, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan Ranu, Akkas Mahmud, Md Helal Uddin, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association and other business leaders attended the meeting.


