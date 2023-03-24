Bogura Addl Dist and Sessions Judge Rubaiya attached to Law Ministry

Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Rubaiya Yeasmin was on Thursday withdrawn and attached to the Law Ministry for forcing a student's mother to beg pardon by touching her feet.





The Law and Justice Division of the Law Ministry issued an order to withdraw her in consultation with Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique.





Law and Justice Division Secretary Golam Sarwar told reporters that she was withdrawn after receiving allegations from departmental sources and considering the media reports about the incident.





Rubaiya Yeasmin cannot carry out judicial functions or any work at the ministry during her attachment period, however she will get salary and other benefits, he added.







Earlier on the day, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani forwarded a letter to the law ministry giving to withdraw Rubaiya Yeasmin from Bogura on instruction from the Chief Justice.





According to the allegation, Rubaiya Yeasmin forced a student's mother of Bogura Government Girls' High School to touch her feet and beg forgiveness for allegedly making a derogatory comment about her.





According to school rules, all students are supposed to clean their classrooms by turn.