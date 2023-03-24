Video
43 teens held in city links to crimes

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 43 members of a so-called youth gang for their alleged links to crimes, including mugging on Dhaka streets.

Besides robbing people of gold jewellery, mobile phones and laptops at gunpoint, the gang was involved in the illicit drug trade, according to the RAB. The gang members were arrested in separate drives in the capital's Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Tejgaon on Thursday, said RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police Fazlul Haque.

The law enforcers seized sharp weapons from the arrestees during the operations. The arrestees were named in various cases filed with police stations.

The RAB surveilled the teen gang after a spike in mugging incidents in parts of Dhaka, Fazlul said. "The arrestees confessed to their links to the gang during initial interrogation. They used to waylay people even in crowded places to rob."      
    bdnews24.com


