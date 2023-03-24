Govt primary schools to remain open till 15th Ramadan

All primary schools in the country will remain open until 15 Ramadan (April 7), according to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.



The school schedule has been fixed from 9:00am to 3:30pm, said a release of the ministry on Thursday.

The schools will remain open a total of nine working days during Ramadan, it added.



A coordination meeting presided over by secretary to the ministry Farid Ahmed took the decision at Primary and Mass Education Ministry conference room. UNB



