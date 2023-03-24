100 shops gutted in Netrakona fire

NETRAKONA, Mar 23: Over 100 shops were gutted as a fire broke out at Shyamganj market in Purbadhala upazila under Netrakona district on Wednesday night.



Meanwhile, two people-Humayun and Rubel-were killed being hit by a truck while they were heading towards the market by a battery-run auto rickshaw hearing the fire incident.



Locals said, the blaze began around 10:00pm in a shop and engulfed other shops quickly.



On information, six firefighting units responded to the blaze and tamed the flame with the locals' help around 12:00am. Md. Azizul Islam, Sub-inspector of Shyamganj Highway Police Station, said that the truck hit the auto rickshaw while it was going to Shyamganj market, leaving one dead on the spot and six injured.



The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where another succumbed to his injuries, he added. UNB



