Coast Guard seizes 82 kgs of venison at Koyra

KHULNA, Mar 23: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Thursday seized 82 kg of venison and 20 deer legs from Angtihara embankment of Koyra upazila in the district.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of Coast Guard conducted an operation at the Angtihara embankment in the morning and recovered 82 kgs of venison and 20 deer legs, said a press release.



Officer of Kashiabad Forest Station Shyama Prosad Roy said that as a part of regular mobile vigilance at the river of Shakbaria, the Coast Guard mobile team conducted the drive on the embankment of Angtihara of the upazila.



The BCG team seized 82 kgs of venison and 20 legs of deer from the spot, he said, adding that the venison and legs were handed over to Kashitana Forest Camp. A case was filed with Koyra Police Station in this connection. BSS

