Youth gets life imprisonment in rape case in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 23: A trial tribunal here on Thursday convicted a youth and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in the district around three years back.



The convict identified as Nasirul Islam, 29, son of Azahar Ali of Halidagachhi village under Charghat Upazila has also been fined Taka 20,000.



Judge of Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Muhammad Hasanuzzaman found the accused guilty of the charge and pronounced the verdict in his presence in the court.



The prosecution story, in brief, is that Nasirul Islam took the minor girl to a nearby secluded place alluring her with chocolates and violated her on April 6, 2020.



Mother of the victim lodged a case with Charghat Police Station on the same day. BSS



