

Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan



Responding to a query of journalists about the recent statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the country is going through a terrible political crisis, Hasan Mahmud said: "If Fakhrul Saheb had said that a terrible political crisis is going on in BNP, it would have been realistic and right."



The minister was exchanging views with the journalists after unwrapping the book 'Bijoyer Kotha Bolbo' published by the Press Information Department (PID) at the ministry's meeting room at the Secretariat here.



Explaining that there is no political crisis in the country but a terrible crisis is going on inside BNP, the minister said that BNP chairperson is a convict and BNP's acting chairperson is absconding.



"There are many among them who are unwilling to accept the acting chairman as the chairman and many are unwilling to accept the leadership of Mirza Fakhrul Saheb," he added.



Therefore, a terrible crisis is going on among the BNP men, he continued.



In response to the allegation that Awami League is destroying all the achievements of BNP, the minister said the achievements of BNP are being champion in corruption for five times, conducting grisly grenade attack on August 21 and holding simultaneous bombing at five hundred places.



He added that BNP created Sheikh Abdur Rahman and Bangla Bhai and they are no longer in this country as the AL-led government has destroyed all those "achievements".



"And against all these, in the last 14 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has made enviable progress which is lauded by the whole world today," Hasan said.



The minister further said that people-friendly leader Sheikh Hasina was praised in the parliament of Pakistan.



On Television channels in Pakistan, discussions were held criticizing their (Pakistan's) own matters whereas the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina, her development activities and the progress of Bangladesh were highly praised on the Pakistani television, he added.



All, including the President of the World Bank, the President of the United States and the Secretary General of the United Nations are praising Bangladesh today, he said, adding that only the BNP and its leaders, including the secretary general, can't appreciate.



On the question of 'caretaker government', the minister said, "Since the 2014 elections, we have seen the example of BNP's caretaker government movement." When BNP talks about agitation, it reminds people of petrol bombs hurled on them and inhuman-celebration of burning people, he added.



"The people of Bangladesh will not let them do that again. The caretaker government will never return," Hasan continued.



Principal Information Officer of PID Md Shahinoor Miah and Additional Principal Information Officer Munshi Jalal Uddin were present, among others, on the occasion. �BSS



Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said there is no crisis in the country at present but a serious crisis is going on inside BNP.Responding to a query of journalists about the recent statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the country is going through a terrible political crisis, Hasan Mahmud said: "If Fakhrul Saheb had said that a terrible political crisis is going on in BNP, it would have been realistic and right."The minister was exchanging views with the journalists after unwrapping the book 'Bijoyer Kotha Bolbo' published by the Press Information Department (PID) at the ministry's meeting room at the Secretariat here.Explaining that there is no political crisis in the country but a terrible crisis is going on inside BNP, the minister said that BNP chairperson is a convict and BNP's acting chairperson is absconding."There are many among them who are unwilling to accept the acting chairman as the chairman and many are unwilling to accept the leadership of Mirza Fakhrul Saheb," he added.Therefore, a terrible crisis is going on among the BNP men, he continued.In response to the allegation that Awami League is destroying all the achievements of BNP, the minister said the achievements of BNP are being champion in corruption for five times, conducting grisly grenade attack on August 21 and holding simultaneous bombing at five hundred places.He added that BNP created Sheikh Abdur Rahman and Bangla Bhai and they are no longer in this country as the AL-led government has destroyed all those "achievements"."And against all these, in the last 14 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has made enviable progress which is lauded by the whole world today," Hasan said.The minister further said that people-friendly leader Sheikh Hasina was praised in the parliament of Pakistan.On Television channels in Pakistan, discussions were held criticizing their (Pakistan's) own matters whereas the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina, her development activities and the progress of Bangladesh were highly praised on the Pakistani television, he added.All, including the President of the World Bank, the President of the United States and the Secretary General of the United Nations are praising Bangladesh today, he said, adding that only the BNP and its leaders, including the secretary general, can't appreciate.On the question of 'caretaker government', the minister said, "Since the 2014 elections, we have seen the example of BNP's caretaker government movement." When BNP talks about agitation, it reminds people of petrol bombs hurled on them and inhuman-celebration of burning people, he added."The people of Bangladesh will not let them do that again. The caretaker government will never return," Hasan continued.Principal Information Officer of PID Md Shahinoor Miah and Additional Principal Information Officer Munshi Jalal Uddin were present, among others, on the occasion. �BSS