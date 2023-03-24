CVASU Officers Assoc felicitates new VC Lutful Ahsan

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 23: Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) Officers Association has facilitated the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Lutful Ahsan and Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Kamal on Wednesday at CVASU Auditorium.



Md Mohsin Mia, Deputy Controller of Examinations of the University was also felicitated on the occasion for obtaining MPhil degree.



Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Lutful Ahsan said to the officials, "You will perform the duties assigned to you properly. We need your cooperation to move this university forward."



The programme was conducted by the general secretary of the association Abu Mohammad Arif.



