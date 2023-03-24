45 houses, other establishments damaged as tornado hits Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Mar 23: At least 45 houses and other establishments were damaged as a tornado lashed Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila on Thursday noon.



However, no casualties have been reported, said Ramjannagar Union Parishad chairman Sheikh Al Mamun.

Members of river police and Border Guard Bangladesh rescued two people from the Kalindi river during the tornado, Asgar Ali, a ward member of Ramjannagar union parishad said.



The storm that lasted for around one minute damaged 15 houses badly and 30 others partially, said locals.



Besides, many trees were uprooted in Madyapara, Colonypara, Gatepara and Golakhali areas adjacent to the Sundarbans, they said adding that the areas were left without electricity. Power supply has been snapped since the storm hit the areas.



Md Aktar Hossain, Shyamnagar upazila nirbahi officer, said they are yet to know the extent of damages caused by the tornado. UNB

