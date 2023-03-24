Drug trader held with 8,000  Yaba tablets in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 23: The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive on Thursday arrested an alleged drug trader with 8,000 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from city's Bahaddarhat area.



The arrested person was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 45, son of late Ali Ahmed of Chandpur district.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-7 conducted a raid at fourth floor of Rahat Plaza in city's Bahaddarhat area and nabbed Mizanur Rahman with the contraband drugs after searching his body at 12:50am, RAB sources said. A case was lodged with Chandgaon Thana and the detained person was sent to the jail, the sources added. BSS



