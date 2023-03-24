Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 23: Customs officials detained a man along with 23 gold bars, weighing 2.7 kg, from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport on Thursday, officials said.



The arrestee was identified as Mohammad Ziauddin, from Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district.



Deputy Director of Chattogram Customs, Saifur Rahman, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-148) from Dubai landed at the airport on Thursday morning.



During scanning, the customs officials suspected the existence of metal objects inside the body of the passenger and challenged him.



Later, they seized the gold bars from him. Customs officials are scanning his body, suspecting that the passenger might be carrying more gold. UNB




