Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Dream of a developed Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Dear Sir

If people of Bangladesh, from top to bottom administration in government, semi-government, autonomous and in private sectors, would be free from corruptions, would administer their respective departments honestly, properly and lawfully  and if all general people would be honest and sincere, unite themselves against corruptions, help the distressed and the destitute, praise good works of the government irrespective of parties and condemn their ill activities, what would have been the situation of our beloved Bangladesh? Can it be imagined?

Of course then the name of Bangladesh would have been enlisted with the developed countries of the world because we have had all possibilities to be a developed country, such as natural mines and resources, merit (many developed countries are using our merit), a large number of both skilled and un-skilled labour.

Thinking the above facts, we all should ponder over the development of our beloved Bangladesh keeping aside personal benefit. We should remember that one day we must die but our beloved Bangladesh will exist forever on this earth. In our personal life, our duties should be earning money honestly to maintain our family, to build up our children properly and to teach them to be honest, sincere and dedicated for the development of their motherland. Our children are the future leaders of Bangladesh. Only then we will get a developed and beautiful Bangladesh.

Mahtab Rownok
Student, Department of Anthropology, BRAC



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dream of a developed Bangladesh
Ramadan Kareem
Curd, yoghurt are good probiotics
Continuous river pollution undermines water security
Dhaka's roaming dwellers need public toilets
For a futuristic, long-term export policy
Enact internet banking regulations
Avoidable road accidents keep claiming lives


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft