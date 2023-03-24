Dream of a developed Bangladesh

Dear Sir



If people of Bangladesh, from top to bottom administration in government, semi-government, autonomous and in private sectors, would be free from corruptions, would administer their respective departments honestly, properly and lawfully and if all general people would be honest and sincere, unite themselves against corruptions, help the distressed and the destitute, praise good works of the government irrespective of parties and condemn their ill activities, what would have been the situation of our beloved Bangladesh? Can it be imagined?



Of course then the name of Bangladesh would have been enlisted with the developed countries of the world because we have had all possibilities to be a developed country, such as natural mines and resources, merit (many developed countries are using our merit), a large number of both skilled and un-skilled labour.



Thinking the above facts, we all should ponder over the development of our beloved Bangladesh keeping aside personal benefit. We should remember that one day we must die but our beloved Bangladesh will exist forever on this earth. In our personal life, our duties should be earning money honestly to maintain our family, to build up our children properly and to teach them to be honest, sincere and dedicated for the development of their motherland. Our children are the future leaders of Bangladesh. Only then we will get a developed and beautiful Bangladesh.



Mahtab Rownok

Student, Department of Anthropology, BRAC