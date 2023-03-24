Ramadan Kareem

Today begins the holy month of Ramadan, a time when Muslims across Bangladesh will begin the month-long fasting from dawn till dusk for a month. The holy month also offers to practice some of Islam's most valuable tenets such as patience, prayer, discipline, self-control compassion and charity.



We also consider the holy month for deep introspection and sacrifice that gives Muslims the opportunity to show their humanity to others. It is done through sharing our food and wealth with the poor and less fortunate people around us.



While fasting, the Muslims are not only forbidden from eating and drinking but are also not allowed to indulge in basest of human temptations.



However, fasting softens the heart, making it more receptive and humble. Perhaps this is the wisdom that links together fasting and prayer - two noble acts of worship that symbolise this holy month.



In particular, it was during the month of Ramadan when the Quran was revealed. The God Almighty has clarified in the Quran by saying - The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the Criterion (of right and wrong). And whosoever of you is present, let him fast the month. (Sura Al-Baqarah 2:185)



This verse unquestionably establishes the indivisible link between Ramadan and the Quran. Therefore, as much the holy month is linked to fasting, it is equally important to deepen our ties with The Holy Quran.



Since the month demands Muslims to purse spiritual and ethical excellence, thus the bad practice of traders artificially hiking up prices of essentials during the holy month, as we have often penned, is completely contradictory to the teachings of Islam. It only demonstrates gluttony and profit-mongering tendencies that is to be shed forever. The government has repeatedly called on traders, importers and sellers that prices of essentials must not be raised during Ramadan, yet they have not refrained from devising cunning strategies to dupe the general people.



We hope the government will be vigilant about controlling further hikes in prices as it is deplorable that those with limited incomes must forgo essential items in their diet after a daylong fast. We also urge our law enforcement authorities concerned to beef up patrolling and security measures, so to ensure safety for the general people.



Lastly, let us start this holy month with a renewed vow to imbibe within ourselves tolerance, acceptance of others and empathy for our fellow beings.



We believe in protecting communal harmony and peaceful co-existence in our country.



May Ramadan bring peace and wellbeing to all.



Ramadan Mubarak to all our readers.

