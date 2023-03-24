14 people found dead in 12 districts

A total of 14 people including four females have been found dead in separate incidents in 12 districts- Bogura, Barishal, Narayanganj, Netrakona, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Bhola, Gaibandha, Chandpur, Magura, Narsingdi and Rajbari, in recent times.





BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a young man from Shahjahanpur Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Raju Mondal, 23, son of Abdul Hossain Mondal, a resident of Nishchintapur Village of the upazila.





Police sources said Raju went out of his house on Wednesday afternoon. He had been missing since then.







Later on, locals spotted his body in Nishchintpur area on the Dhaka-Bogura second bypass road on Thursday morning and informed police.





Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjahanpur Police Station (PS) Abdul Quader Jilani confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a hotel employee from his residence in Kashipur Chawmatha area in the city on Tuesday noon.





The deceased was identified as Nirob, 35, hailed from Bhola District. He along with his family members lived in a rented house in Kashipur Chawmatha area in the city and worked in a hotel.





Barishal Airport PS Inspector (Investigation) Lokman Hossain said Nirob was alone in his rented house as all teh family members went to a relative's house. As he did not go to work on Tuesday morning and did not respond to any calls, the hotel authority came to the house in search of him. They found his body hanging from the ceiling there and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







Police suspect that Nirob might have been killed by someone as the incident does not look like a case of suicide.





However, the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.





Filing of a case with Barishal Airport PS is underway in this regard, the official added.





NARAYANGANJ: Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in Siddhirganj and Sonargaon upazilas of the district in four days.





Police recovered the body of a woman from the Shitalakshya River in Siddhirganj of the district on Tuesday morning.





The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.





According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the woman floating in the river in Siddhirganj cremation area at around 10:30 am and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police have recovered the body from the river.





The Siddhirganj PS OC confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.





However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.







On the other hand, police recovered the body of a woman from Sonargaon Upazila in the district recently.





The deceased was identified as Rozina, 30, daughter of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Dakshin Kotbari area in Mirpur of Dhaka.





According to police sources, local residents spotted the body of Rozina in Gazariapara area in the morning of March 17 last and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The body bore an injury mark on its neck.





Sonargaon PS OC Mahbub Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a man from the Shyamganj-Birishiri road in Khalishaur Union under Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.





The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.





Purbadhala PS OC Mohammad Saiful Islam said locals saw the body of the man lying on the road in Jalshuka area of the union in the morning and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.





CUMILLA: Police recovered the body of a member of Bangladesh Ansar-Village Defence Party (VDP) from the Gomati River in Muradnagar Upazila of the district on Monday.





The deceased was identified as Someer Chandra Das, 40, son of Rakhal Chandra Das, a resident of Chayfullakandi Village under the upazila.





Soma Rani Das, wife of the deceased, said on Saturday evening, Dalim, a friend of the deceased, called him out from the house. She made a phone call to her husband at midnight as he did not return home. Dalim received the phone call at that time and said they are fine and Someer will return home soon.





Later on, Dalim came back alone with Someer's mobile phone set. He told the deceased's wife that they were playing gamble on the bank of the river.





"We jumped into the river assuming that police are approaching to us. Though all managed to swim ashore later but Someer went missing."





Muradnagar PS OC Kamruzzaman Talukder said locals saw the body of Someer was floating in the river on Monday afternoon and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police have recovered the body from the river and sent it to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





MYMENSINGH: Two females were found dead in separate incidents in Dhobaura and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday.





The body of a minor girl was recovered from a river in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Saturday night.





The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan Mim, 11, daughter of Khokon Mia, a resident of Kolsindhur area in the upazila.





Quoting the deceased's family members, Dhobaura PS OC Tipu Sultan said the girl went missing on Saturday evening.





Later on, the family members of the girl started searching her. At one stage of the search, they found her body was floating in the Nitai River at night and informed police.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the river at around 11 pm.







The body was, later, sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The girl might have strangled to death by miscreants after rape. Later on, they threw her to the river to cover up the incident.





However, the law enforcers have detained four people for interrogation and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





On the other hand, police recovered the throat-slit body of a young woman from a guest house in the city on Saturday noon.





The deceased was identified as Sanjida Akhter, 20.





Her body was recovered from Nirala Guest House in Chhota Bazar area of the city at around 2:30 pm.







Kotwali Model PS OC Shah Kamal Akand said a young man, named Rakib, 24, along with Sanjida went to the guest house on March 15 introducing themselves as husband and wife.





On Saturday morning, Rakib went of the guest house after locking the room they were staying in.





As the room was locked till noon and nobody responding to any call, the guest house authorities informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police rushed in and have recovered the throat-slit body of Sanjida lying on the floor of the bathroom.







However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.





BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a man, who went missing on Friday evening, from a pond in Kalinath Rayer Bazaar area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.





Deceased Md Rafiqul Islam, 40, son of Md Humayun Kabir, was a resident of Tinkhamba area of Ward No. 5 under Bhola Municipality.





Md Wasim, brother of the deceased, said Rafiqul went out of the house on Friday evening, but did not return. On Saturday night, they came to know that his body was seen floating in the pond.





Md Julhas, another brother of the deceased, said Rafiqul was suffering from epilepsy for a long time.





Quoting locals, Bhola Sadar PS OC Md Shaheen Fakir said locals saw the floating body of Rafiqul in a pond at night and informed police.





Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a field in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.





The deceased was identified as Jisan Mia, 16, son of Zahid Islam, a resident of Bishnopara Village under Shahapara Union under Sadar Upazila in the district.





According to police sources, locals saw the body was lying on a field in Chakidarer Kheya area at around 6 pm and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.





The body was, later, sent to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Gaibandha Sadar PS OC Masudur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.







CHANDPUR: The body of a young man, who was accused in 17 cases, has been recovered from Shahrasti Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.





Deceased Md Masud Alam, 38, hailed from Chatkhil Upazila of Noakhali District.





Police sources said locals spotted the body on the bank of a canal in Ward No. 5 of the upazila in the morning and informed police.





Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.





Later on, the body was sent to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







According to police, Masud Alam was an accused in 17 cases.





Shahrasti PS OC Mohammed Shaheed Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: The body of a madrasa student was recovered on Friday after he went missing while taking bath in the Madhumati River in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district recently.





The deceased was identified as Yameen Sheikh, 12, son of Razzak Sheikh, a resident of Madhukhali Upazila.





A team of divers from Khulna Fire Service recovered the body of Yameen from the river at noon on March 16 last.





The deceased's family sources said Yameen came to visit his uncle's house in Datiadah Village on Monday and took admission in class IV at a local madrasa on Wednesday.





However, Yameen along with some locals went to take a bath in the Madhumati River on Thursday noon. At one stage of bathing, he went missing in the river.





Mohammadpur Sire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Mostain Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the body was recovered during a rescue operation conducted by the divers of fire service.





RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Naval police recovered the body of a man from the Meghna River in Raipura Upazila of the district recently.





The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.







Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mirzachar Naval Police Outpost Md Nayeem said locals spotted the body of the man in the Meghna River in Majidpur Village under Chanpur Union of the upazila in the evening of March 16 last and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, a team from Mirzachar Naval Police Outpost rushed there and recovered the body from the river.







The body was, later, sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.







GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police recovered the body of a young man from an under construction building at Daulatdia in Goalanda Upazila of the district recently.





The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.





Police and local sources said one Ripon, the night guard of a NGO, named 'Mukti Mohila Samity (MMS)', saw the body of the youth lying in an under construction building of MMS at Daulatdia in the upazila at around 6 am of March 16 last and informed it to his superior.







Being informed, police recovered the body and send it to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Goalanda Ghat PS SI Mizanur Rahman said that the youth might have been murdered on Wednesday night. They informed the PBI and CID for the identity of the deceased.





Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder confirmed the incident, adding that it was a planned murder and the law enforcers are trying to find out the detailed information of the deceased.