|
Boy electrocuted in Jhalakati
|
JHALAKATI, Mar 23: A boy was electrocuted in Nalchity Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Jahidul Khan, 12, son of Ripon Khan.
He was a resident of Nndikathi area in the upazila.
According to local sources, the boy came in contact with a live electric wire while he was fishing in Shitalpara area under Nalchity Municipality at around 10 pm. He died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Nalchity Police Station Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.