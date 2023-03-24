Video
Home Countryside

Boy electrocuted in Jhalakati

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

JHALAKATI, Mar 23: A boy was electrocuted in Nalchity Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jahidul Khan, 12, son of Ripon Khan.

He was a resident of Nndikathi area in the upazila.

According to local sources, the boy came in contact with a live electric wire while he was fishing in Shitalpara area under Nalchity Municipality at around 10 pm. He died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Nalchity Police Station Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.


