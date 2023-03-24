Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New body of BPJA-Feni  gets approval

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

FENI, Mar 23:  The executive committee of Bangladesh Photo Journalist Association (BPJA) of the district branch has been formed recently for the 2023-24 term.

On Monday, the approval letter of the committee was signed by PBJA President Indrajit Kumar Ghosh and General Secretary (GS) Kazi Borhan Uddin in its Office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka. 

Recently, at a local restaurant the annual general meeting of the organisation was held. Dainik Amader Somoy Feni Representative M. Emran Patwary and Associate Editor of Dainik Ajaye Bangla Sheikh Ashikunnabi Sajib were elected president and GS respectively.

Other office-bearers are: Vice-presidents Suranjit Nag (Dainik Kalbela) and Md S. Alam Sabuj (Dainik Somosamoik), Joint GSs Muhammad Dulal Talukdar (DBC News) and Yasir Arafat Rubel (Saptahik Hawkers), Organizing Secretary Mirajul Islam Mamun (Bangla Vision), Office Secretary Aftab Uddin (Naya Poygam), Treasurer Molla Md Ilias (Saptahik Feni Barta), Publicity and Publication Secretary Mozammel Haq Bhuiya Linkon (ATN Bangla), and Sports and Cultural Secretary Zahid Hossain Rony (Jamuna TV).

Other executive members are: Mostafa Kamal Bulbul (Banglar Chowk), Abdullah Al Mamun (Dipta TV), Julhas Talukdar (Somoy TV), Tofael Ahmed Niloy (Mohana TV), and Mir Hossain Rasel (Somoy TV).

General members are: Ziaul Haq Sohel (Dainik Fenir Somoy), Md Amirul Islam Rasel (Dainik Feni), Kazi Nazrul Islam Sohag (Nagorik Barta), Ramiz Uddin Razu (Dainik Fenir Somoy), Md Shahjahan Badsha Sazu (Ekattar TV), and Nazim Uddin Chowdhury (Satter Sondhane).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 people found dead in 12 districts
Boy electrocuted in Jhalakati
New body of BPJA-Feni  gets approval
Two crushed under train in Rajbari, Netrakona
Three held with 23 gold bars at Sharsha
KCCI starts monitoring kitchen markets
Eight killed, ten injured in separate road accidents
20 killed, 57 injured in separate road mishaps


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft