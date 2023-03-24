New body of BPJA-Feni  gets approval

FENI, Mar 23: The executive committee of Bangladesh Photo Journalist Association (BPJA) of the district branch has been formed recently for the 2023-24 term.





On Monday, the approval letter of the committee was signed by PBJA President Indrajit Kumar Ghosh and General Secretary (GS) Kazi Borhan Uddin in its Office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.







Recently, at a local restaurant the annual general meeting of the organisation was held. Dainik Amader Somoy Feni Representative M. Emran Patwary and Associate Editor of Dainik Ajaye Bangla Sheikh Ashikunnabi Sajib were elected president and GS respectively.





Other office-bearers are: Vice-presidents Suranjit Nag (Dainik Kalbela) and Md S. Alam Sabuj (Dainik Somosamoik), Joint GSs Muhammad Dulal Talukdar (DBC News) and Yasir Arafat Rubel (Saptahik Hawkers), Organizing Secretary Mirajul Islam Mamun (Bangla Vision), Office Secretary Aftab Uddin (Naya Poygam), Treasurer Molla Md Ilias (Saptahik Feni Barta), Publicity and Publication Secretary Mozammel Haq Bhuiya Linkon (ATN Bangla), and Sports and Cultural Secretary Zahid Hossain Rony (Jamuna TV).





Other executive members are: Mostafa Kamal Bulbul (Banglar Chowk), Abdullah Al Mamun (Dipta TV), Julhas Talukdar (Somoy TV), Tofael Ahmed Niloy (Mohana TV), and Mir Hossain Rasel (Somoy TV).





General members are: Ziaul Haq Sohel (Dainik Fenir Somoy), Md Amirul Islam Rasel (Dainik Feni), Kazi Nazrul Islam Sohag (Nagorik Barta), Ramiz Uddin Razu (Dainik Fenir Somoy), Md Shahjahan Badsha Sazu (Ekattar TV), and Nazim Uddin Chowdhury (Satter Sondhane).