Two crushed under train in Rajbari, Netrakona

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Netrakona, in four days.





RAJBARI: A decorator trader killed after being hit by a train in Pangsha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Razzak Munshi, 50, a resident of Kurapara area of the upazila.





Railway police said the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express Train hit decorator trader Razzak in the morning while he was passing Kurapara Railway Crossing with his motorcycle, which left him dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body from there and sent it to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Local people alleged that the railway crossing was open, there was no barricade.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rajbari Railway Police Station Shahidul confirmed the incident.





NETRAKONA: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday noon.





The accident took place in Paboi area at around 2 pm.





The deceased was identified as Abdul Ali, 85, a resident of Paboi Village under Khalishaur Union in the upazila.





Quoting locals, Purbadhala Railway Station Booking Assistant Md Abdul Momen said a Jaria-bound local train ran over the elderly man when he was crossing the railway track, which left him dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.





Shyamganj Railway Police Outpost SI Harun-Or-Rashid confirmed the incident.