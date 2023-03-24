Three held with 23 gold bars at Sharsha

JASHORE, Mar 23: Three people were arrested along with 23 gold bars in separate drives in Sharsha Upazila of the district in three days.





Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two persons along with 10 gold bars from Jamtala area in the upazila on Thursday when they were trying to smuggle the gold to India.





The arrestees are: Jafar Ali, 52, of Narail Sadar and Nayan Ali, 18, of Chuadanga.





BGB-21 Battalion Commander Lt Colonel Tanveer Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a BGB team took position in Jamtala area at around 11am.





They stopped two persons on their suspicious movement. Later on, they found ten gold bars concealed in socks, the official added.



The arrested man is Kamruzzaman alias Kamrul, 33.





BGB-21 Commander Lt Col Tanvir Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the battalion conducted a drive in Gazipara area of Goga Village in the morning, and arrested the man along with the gold bars.





Meanwhile, members of BGB have arrested a man along with 13 gold bars weigh 556 grams worth Tk 1.31 crore from the upazila on Tuesday morning.Later on, the gold bars have been deposited in Jessore Treasury Branch.