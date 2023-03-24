Video
Home Countryside

KCCI starts monitoring kitchen markets

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 23: Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has started monitoring 22 kitchen markets in the city from Thursday on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision was made on Wednesday in a view-exchange meeting with KCCI directors and leaders of different kitchen markets; it was held in the conference room of KCCI with its President Kazi Aminul Haque in the chair.

Aiming at making prices of essentials stable during the month of Ramadan, the KCCI started monitoring kitchen markets, KCCI President Kazi Aminul Haque told The Daily Observer on Thursday.

"We have formed 14 different committees who will monitor 22  kitchen markets in the city side by side prevent and control prices of essentials, weighing and food adulteration," he said.

The KCCI president said, "Earlier, we have exchanged views with traders of essential commodities, exporters, leaders of different kitchen markets, businessmen and other stakeholders ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

At the meeting, KCCI president asked all kitchen market traders to display price charts of the daily essentials on the display boards inside their shops, for not selling commodities without memos and at a higher price and not giving underweight instead of real weight and not selling sub-standard 'Iftari' items.

The  businessmen at the meeting made commitments that they will abide by the decision, said the KCCI president, adding that monitoring committees will remain alert to the concern trader who will violate the decision.

"If anybody will violate the decision, he will face music. District administration, law-enforcement agencies, and Consumers Right Authority will conduct drives in cooperation with the KCCI," he said.

The KCCI also instructed all to keep the markets clean, especially at the entry and exit points. The business leaders assured the KCCI of following the instructions, he added.


