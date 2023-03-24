Eight killed, ten injured in separate road accidents

Eight people including two minor children and a woman have been killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Mymensingh, Naogaon, Faridpur, Bogura, Khagrachhari and Dinajpur, in two days.





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two people were killed and three injured after an auto-rickshaw being hit by a truck on the Mymensingh-Netrakona road in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased were identified as CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Humayun Kabir, 20, a resident of Beltoli Dakkhinpara area, and Rubel Mia, 32, son of Abdul Sattar of Beltali Maddhyapara area in the upazila.





The accident occurred at around 11:30 pm in Charpara Madrasa area when a sand-laden truck hit the Shyamganj-bound auto-rickshaw, leaving one dead on the spot and four others injured, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Islam.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies.





However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.







It was learnt that hearing news of fire at Shyamganj Maddhyabazar, the five including the CNG driver Humayun were heading towards the spot. But they met the accident on the way, the OC added.





ATRAI, NAOGAON: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Atrai Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Fatema Khatun, 6, daughter of Ujjal Hossain, a resident of Jatamrul Uttarpara Village in the upazila. She was a first grader at a local primary school





Atrai PS OC Tarekur Rahman confirmed the incident.





FARIDPUR: Two people including a minor child were killed and three others injured when a battery-run easy-bike was rammed by a bus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway on Wednesday afternoon.





The accident took place at Kaichal crossing under Nagarkanda Upazila in the district at around 4 pm.





The deceased were identified as Marjina Begum, 45, wife of Mostaque Ahmed, and Ismail, 3, inhabitants of Tuguldia Village under Saltha Upazila in the district.





According to police and local sources, a speedy bus of 'Seba Green Line Paribahan' rammed an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction at Kaichal crossing, leaving two passengers of the easy-bike dead on the spot and three others critically injured.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the bodies.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bangha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital.





Bangha PS OC Taimur Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





BOGURA: A man was killed and four others were injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a truck on the Naogaon-Bogura regional highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The accident took place in Haatkhola area on the regional highway under Erulia Union of the upazila at around 10 am.





The deceased was identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Md Liton, 40, son of Khorshed Alam, a resident of Muroil Village under Kahalu Upazila of the district.





Quoting locals, Bogura Sadar PS OC Nur-E-Alam Siddique said a Naogaon-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a Bogura-bound truck when it was attempting to overtake a car in Haatkhola area in the morning, which left five persons critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Liton dead.





Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.





Later on, the law enforcers seized the truck and auto-rickshaw, but the driver and helper of the truck managed to flee the scene,.





However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: A young man was killed after being hit by a pick-up van on the Khagrachari-Dhaka regional highway in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The accident took place in Joutho khamar area of the upazila at around 9:45 am.





The deceased was identified as Moharaj, 23, son of Kuddus Mia, a resident of Rosulpur area under Ward No. 9 under Matiranga Municipality.





According to police and local sources, Moharaj was going towards Guimara area in the morning riding by a motorcycle. When he reached Joutho Khamar area, a vegetable-laden pickup van hit the motorcycle from the opposite direction, leaving Moharaj critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Matiranga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.





The body was, later, sent to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck and the motorcycle, but the driver of the truck managed to flee the scene.





Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A covered van driver was killed in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Sultan Mia, 35, son of Azahar Ali, a resident of Dighichar Village under Bhuapur Upazila in Tangail District.







Police and local sources said a coal-laden truck and a covered van were collided head-on in Kolabari area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional road in the afternoon, which left covered van driver Sultan seriously injured.





Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and rushed him to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to SZRMCH in Bogura following the deterioration of his condition.





Later on, Sultan succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH at around 9 pm while undergoing treatment.







