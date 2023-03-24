Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Xi's Moscow visit has no impact on India-Russia ties

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW DELHI, Mar 23: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday refuted claims by media experts that Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Russia will harm Indo-Russian strategic ties.

He said in a tweet that there is a lot of analysis making various claims about Xi Jinping's Russia visit. Indian experts say that Russia-China ties will affect Russia-India strategic alignment. The Russian envoy seemed to shrug it off calling it "wishful thinking".

"Profusion of analysis these days of the outcomes of Xi Jinping's Russia visit. The impression as though various reputable Indian experts almost dream of Russia-China ties harming Russia-India strategic alignment. A wishful thinking case in point," Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov tweeted on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was on a three-day visit to Russia from March 20 to 23.

Xi, in Moscow, met with President Putin, a state visit that highlighted their nations' close ties amid the war in Ukraine which was closely watched by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Xi Jinping told President Putin that he was convinced that Putin enjoyed the Russian people's support ahead of a presidential election scheduled for next year, it reported.

Speaking at informal talks at the start of Xi's state visit to Moscow, Putin also said that Russia was "slightly envious" of China's rapid development in recent decades.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and the United Kingdom had called on the Chinese leader to use his influence and press Moscow to end the war.

The UK said that China should back up its support for the respect of territorial integrity and demand that Russia end its war in Ukraine.

"We hope President Xi uses this opportunity to press President (Vladimir) Putin to cease bombing Ukrainian cities, hospitals, schools, to halt some of these atrocities that we are seeing on a daily basis," UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said as Xi and Putin met in Moscow.

Kyiv expects China to use its influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

"Ukraine is following the Chinese President's visit to Russia closely," Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters shortly after China's Xi arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin.

"We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine."    �ANI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French unions dig in after Macron defends pension reform
China holds 'upper hand' in Russian gas exports
Tornado hits southern California as wild weather continues
Xi's Moscow visit has no impact on India-Russia ties
Israel passes law protecting Netanyahu as protests continue
Imran Khan smells another 'assassination plot'
Saudi, Iran FMs hold Ramadan call, vow to meet 'soon'
Next round of G20 meetings to be held from March 27


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft