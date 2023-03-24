Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Saudi, Iran FMs hold Ramadan call, vow to meet 'soon'

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

RIYADH, Mar 23: The Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers spoke by phone to mark the beginning of Ramadan, vowing to meet "soon" to implement a landmark bilateral reconciliation deal, Riyadh said on Thursday.

The Saudi minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, called Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the pair "exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan", which begins Thursday in both countries, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The two ministers agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon in order to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries," the statement said.

Saudi officials have said the ministers' expected meeting is the next step in a surprise Chinese-brokered rapprochement announced on March 10 intended to fully restore diplomatic ties seven years after they were    severed.

Riyadh cut relations after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in 2016 following the Saudi execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr -- just one in a series of flashpoints between the two longstanding regional rivals.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French unions dig in after Macron defends pension reform
China holds 'upper hand' in Russian gas exports
Tornado hits southern California as wild weather continues
Xi's Moscow visit has no impact on India-Russia ties
Israel passes law protecting Netanyahu as protests continue
Imran Khan smells another 'assassination plot'
Saudi, Iran FMs hold Ramadan call, vow to meet 'soon'
Next round of G20 meetings to be held from March 27


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft