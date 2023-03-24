Video
Women\'s Chess League

Three teams share lead after 2nd round

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Women's Chess LeagueThree teams are sharing lead in the points table with maximum 4 points after the 2nd round matches of 1st Division Women's Chess League now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation Hall-Room of National Sports Council old building in the city. They are defending champions Bangladesh Navy, reigning runners-up Bangladesh Police and Shahin Chess Club.
The 2nd round matches were held today (Thursday) with Bangladesh Navy beat Basir Memorial Chess Club by 4-0 game points. Wadfa Ahmed, WCM Ahmed Walijah, WFM Noshin Anjum and Kazi Zarin Tasnim of Bangladesh Navy won against Kaumudi Nargis, Afroza Hoque Chowdhury, Mahjabbeen Islam and Fahmida Afroze of Basir Memorial Chess Club respectively.
Bangladesh Police beat Uttara Central Chess Club 4-0 game points. Nusrat Jahan Alo, Indian WGM Srija Seshadri, WFM Tanima Parenn and WGM Velavan Varshini of Bangladesh Police won against Nazmin Akter, Warisa Haider, Raiba Sobhan Adhora and Fariha Sumona of Uttara Central Chess Club respectively.
Shahin Chess Club defeated Team Barisal by 4-0 game points. Afrin Jahan Munia, Neelava Choudhury, Sabikun Nahar Tonima and Kishoara Sajrin Evana of Shahin Chess Club won against Sidratul Muntaha, Sonia Akhter, Tahira Amani and Ramisa Sayeara Mumina of Team Barisal respectively.
Basir Memorial Chess Academy split point with Sheikh Russel Chess Club by 2-2 game points. Rashma Alam and Monika Kundu of Basir Memorial Chess Academy won against Nazia Jafrin Mohona, Jarin Tasnim of Sheikh Russel Chess Club, Zowena Mehbish and Fatiha Eyenoon Diya of Sheikh Russel Chess Club won against Sayeda Nusaibah Mahmud and Dibbayangana Biswas of Basir Memorial Chess Academy respectively.
The 3rd round matches will be held tomorrow (Friday) from morning 11 am.     BSS


