Pakistan bracing for competitive T20I series with Afghanistan

SHARJAH, MAR 23: Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan vowed his new-look side will put up a good fight against a formidable Afghanistan side in the three-match Twenty20 International series starting in Sharjah on Friday.





Shadab replaced Babar Azam for the series as Pakistan decided to rest their regular skipper along with seniors Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.





Instead, Pakistan have drafted in top performers from its domestic T20 league -- the Pakistan Super League (PSL).





"It is a great honour for me to be leading Pakistan," Shadab said on Thursday. "As a player this is the highest you can go in your career.





"I am very excited for the upcoming three T20Is. We have a brilliant mix of youth and experience, which makes us a well-balanced side, and we have what it takes to win this series."







Shadab previously led Pakistan in a three-match T20I series in New Zealand when Azam was injured, losing 2-1.





Batters Saim Ayub and Tayyab Tahir, and fast bowlers Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan are all uncapped while Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan and Abdullah Shafique have earned recalls.





Afghanistan have also recalled former skipper Mohammad Nabi after leaving him out of the three-match T20 series against United Arab Emirates that they won 2-1 last month. �AFP