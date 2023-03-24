We have solid fast bowling unit: Tamim Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal heaped praise on his side's fast bowling unit, saying that they were finally able to prove that the fast bowling group has come off age.





The fast bowlers of Bangladesh have been excellent in the last two years, specially after South African legend Alan Donal had taken the charge.





But a combined performance is needed to prove their ability which came against Ireland finally in a solid batting track at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.





The three-pronged fast bowling attack, comprised with Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain took all 10 wickets of the opponents for the first time in the history as Bangladesh bowled Ireland out for just 101 in 28.1 overs.





Bangladesh made the chase cake-walk, reaching the target of 102 without any loss in just 13.1 overs. This was also Bangladesh's first victory by 10-wicket margin.





"The way we played this whole series, the two batting performances in the first two games is something we have not done before. The way the fast bowlers bowled today was unbelievable," Tamim said after the match.





"Now I can proudly say that we have a solid, solid, solid fast bowling unit. A player like Miraz when they start performing with the bat, we can go with a batter short, so today we went with an extra bowler. We need to keep believing in our players - there will be ups and downs but we have to back them and keep going forward."





Bangladesh won the first match by 183 runs for their largest ever victory by runs. The second match was washed out after the Tigers put up their ODI highest total 349-6.





"I have the belief that this unit can be one of the best in the world. The way we chased down the runs with authority which gives out a statement to the opposition.







Few weeks before I said in the press conference, we will play on sporting wickets, all credit to the coach who encouraged us to play on such wickets. When you play on these wickets, you can end up surprising yourself with the results you can achieve."





Hasan Mahmud who led the charge with his career-best 5-32, which is also his first five-wicket haul was adjudged Player of the Match.





"I'm so grateful to everyone. This is the first time I have got a fifer and I'm pretty excited. The weather also is very good for the fast bowlers and we enjoyed a lot.







All of this is due to one man [Allan Donald] and as a fast bowling unit we are working hard and improving day by day. We are working hard in the channels and it has gone well," Hasan said in his immediate reaction.





Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie admitted that they expected a spin-friendly wicket.





"We are very disappointed. Don't think the cricket we have played over the last 3 days reflects who we are or what we have done over the last 2-3 years. Can't really fault the effort of the guys. We did expect spin to play a big part, but our defence with the bat wasn't good enough," Balbirnie said.





"We know the level we have to compete against these guys. Their seamers are top-draw and they bowled pretty well and we did not adapt. We just got to move on to the next format.







We had a pretty good World Cup in Australia and we know what we can do in that format. But we are up against a strong Bangladesh side and we have to be a lot better to turn it around." �BSS