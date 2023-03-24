Video
SAFF U17 Girls\' Championship

Bangladesh-India match tonight

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

SAFF U17 Girls' Championship Bangladesh and India will face off in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship at Kamalapur in Dhaka tonight (Friday) at 7:15 pm.
Before that Bhutan will meet much stronger Russia at 3:15 pm at the same Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur.
The host Bangladesh had already played two matches in the tournament. It had a flying start with an 8-1 win over Bhutan in the first match yet succumbed to an overpowering Russia in a 0-3 margin in the second match.
India, on the other hand, played a single match and won by 4-1 over Nepal.
As per FIFA's ranking table for senior women, India is 61st while Bangladesh is 140th. Considering the performances of the two in the last few matches, Indian juniors are better than the host in technical terms. But, as a host, Bangladesh still has an upper hand over the visiting side.
However, the match between Russia and Bhutan is very likely to be a one-sided one. The Rus are far better than the opponents in every aspect. They had already shown some of their skill sets in their first match where they outplayed the host by 3-0.
Bhutan which lost its first match to Bangladesh by 8-1 will try to consume less and mark that as an achievement against such a powerful team.



