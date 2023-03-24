Dutch spinner Shariz Ahmad takes five wickets in Zimbabwe

Video
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:33 AM
Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

HARARE, MAR 23: Teenage leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad took five wickets for the Netherlands as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 271 in the second of three World Cup Super League one-day internationals in Harare on Thursday.

Sean Williams, back after recovering from a finger injury, top-scored for the home side with 77 off 73 balls before becoming one of Shariz's victims courtesy of a catch by Shariz's older brother, Musa.

Wicketkeeper Clive Madande followed up his 72 in the first match with 52.

Shariz, 19, took five for 43 in 10 overs.

In three previous one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 internationals he had not taken more than two wickets in an innings.

Bowling a mix of leg-breaks and googlies, he twice took two wickets in three balls. The Netherlands won the first match by three wickets.     �AFP


