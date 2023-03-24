Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free

Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free

State Minister for Culture Affairs KM Khalid MP expressed his firm determination to make his ministry including the Shilpakala academy free of smoking.

He said, smoking is a deadly addiction, everyone should work together to free the country from this addiction.
 
Journalists can play vital role in this regard and spread the harmful impact of smoking and tobacco among all.

He announced his determination while addressing as the chief guest at a program titled 'Dhaka Ahsania Mission Tobacco Control Journalism Award-2022' at the Ahsania Mission Auditorium at Dhanmondi of the capital city on Wednesday.

Professor Dr. Md. Abdul Aziz, MP and Saifuzzaman Shikhar, MP attended the event as special guests while Additional Secretary of the Health Care Department and Coordinator of National Tobacco Control Cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Hossain Ali Khondkar was present as a discussant.

Dr. Md. Abdul Aziz said that the use of e-cigarettes among young people is increasing at an alarming rate. People are also being victimized by second hand smoking at smoking zones. As a result, 1,61,000 people die annually. E-cigarettes and smoking zones should be closed by amending the law. He expressed willingness to play his role for amending the Tobacco Control Act in Parliament.

Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Senior Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of TV Today, said in the program that recognition to journalists encourages to work at field level strongly.

However four journalists have received the 'Dhaka Ahsania Mission Tobacco Control Journalism Award 2022' for their excellent reporting on the harm of tobacco products.

State Minister for Culture KM Khalid handed over prizes and mementos to the winners later.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission Tobacco Control Journalism Award-2022 recipients are Pinky Akhter, staff reporter of The Bangladesh Today in print media section, Solaiman Hazari Dalim, staff correspondent of banglanews24.com in online media section, Tahsina Sadique, senior reporter of DBC News and Shamimuzzaman Chowdhury, staff reporter of Mohana Television in TV reporting section.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission President Kazi Rafiqul Alam presided over while Iqbal Masud, Director of Health and Wash Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, gave the welcome speech at the program.

Among others, representatives of various anti-tobacco organizations were present on the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to import 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG
BB asks banks to disburse larger loans in phases
Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free
Spain's Inditex makes maiden shipment of BD RMG thru Delhi
BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam
India's market technology firm expanding in BD
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh
Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft