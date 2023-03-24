Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free State Minister for Culture Affairs KM Khalid MP expressed his firm determination to make his ministry including the Shilpakala academy free of smoking.





He said, smoking is a deadly addiction, everyone should work together to free the country from this addiction.





Journalists can play vital role in this regard and spread the harmful impact of smoking and tobacco among all.





He announced his determination while addressing as the chief guest at a program titled 'Dhaka Ahsania Mission Tobacco Control Journalism Award-2022' at the Ahsania Mission Auditorium at Dhanmondi of the capital city on Wednesday.





Professor Dr. Md. Abdul Aziz, MP and Saifuzzaman Shikhar, MP attended the event as special guests while Additional Secretary of the Health Care Department and Coordinator of National Tobacco Control Cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Hossain Ali Khondkar was present as a discussant.







Dr. Md. Abdul Aziz said that the use of e-cigarettes among young people is increasing at an alarming rate. People are also being victimized by second hand smoking at smoking zones. As a result, 1,61,000 people die annually. E-cigarettes and smoking zones should be closed by amending the law. He expressed willingness to play his role for amending the Tobacco Control Act in Parliament.





Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Senior Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of TV Today, said in the program that recognition to journalists encourages to work at field level strongly.





However four journalists have received the 'Dhaka Ahsania Mission Tobacco Control Journalism Award 2022' for their excellent reporting on the harm of tobacco products.







State Minister for Culture KM Khalid handed over prizes and mementos to the winners later.





Dhaka Ahsania Mission Tobacco Control Journalism Award-2022 recipients are Pinky Akhter, staff reporter of The Bangladesh Today in print media section, Solaiman Hazari Dalim, staff correspondent of banglanews24.com in online media section, Tahsina Sadique, senior reporter of DBC News and Shamimuzzaman Chowdhury, staff reporter of Mohana Television in TV reporting section.





Dhaka Ahsania Mission President Kazi Rafiqul Alam presided over while Iqbal Masud, Director of Health and Wash Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, gave the welcome speech at the program.







Among others, representatives of various anti-tobacco organizations were present on the occasion.