BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam State Mister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Wednesday spoke for an "accelerated tapping" into potentianls of trade and investments at Dhaka Vietnam business summit for mutual benefit of the two countries.





Lauding rapid economic growth of Vietnam, the state minister showed his keen interest in relocating textile and fashion industry in Bangladesh and urged to create more robust synergies among the business community of the two countries.





The State Minister encouraged facilitation of more frequent business-to-business contacts to harness the optimum economic gains through deep and more diversified economic cooperation between the two countries.





Outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien met State Minister Alam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed issues of mutual interest.





The envoy also called on Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and discussed issues of bilateral interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The State Minister and the Vietnamese envoy exchanged greetings and warm felicitations on this historic occasion of Golden Jubilee of establishing diplomatic ties between the two friendly countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Referring to unprecedented sufferings, immense sacrifice and heroic struggle for independence by both the countries, Alam observed that both the counties were fortunate in having the charismatic and visionary leaders.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the great leader Ho Chi Minh, who dedicated their lives for emancipation of their respective people by long bloody historic struggles.







He also highlighted the phenomenal socio-economic progress of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Both the State Minister and the Vietnamese Ambassador reiterated their strong commitment and readiness for further revitalising the existing bilateral relations.





Alam stressed the importance of more exchange of high level visits in order to infuse the bilateral relations with more dynamism and vitality.





Alam also urged Vietnam to explore Bangladesh as a good sourcing destination for products like, pharmaceuticals, ICT products and services, leather and leather goods.







Viwtnam may also source agro-products, ceramic products, bi-cycles, vegetable and fish-products, eco-friendly jute products and handicrafts in addition to RMG, which would help achieve a better balance in the bilateral trade.







The state minister appreciated Vietnam's continuous support in resolving the crisis of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals and sought a more proactive role from both ASEAN and Vietnam on repatriation of the Rohingyas to their home.







He also voiced caution that further prolongation of the crisis would have region-wide security implications as those people remain vulnerable to exploitation.





Alam also sought Vietnam's stronger support for Bangladesh's inclusion as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN on an expeditious basis.







He congratulated the Vietnam Ambassador on his successful completion of duty in Dhaka and valuable contributions for further strengthening Bangladesh-Vietnam bilateral relations through the pandemic. �UNB