Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India's market technology firm expanding in BD

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

India's leading marketing technology company IIM Marketers now expanding in Bangladesh and hopes to provide top-notch technology to deliver tangible results in the field of marketing, sales, and overall brand building.

IIM Marketers with 21 years of combined legacy and experience having an esteemed clientele in North America, Europe, and India is launching its product for enterprises in emerging markets.

From large banks to startups that want to scale multi folds, IIM Marketers have serviced them all. Google, Facebook or Instagram is just the beginning of the true potential one's business can achieve with it.

With a presence in Bangladesh, IIM Marketers plans to service this market with high growth potential, the company said in a media release issued on Wednesday.

With a large number of skilled manpower and corporate looking for top-notch technology-based marketing, the organization finds the market to be the perfect catchment for the next digital revolution in marketing.

In the current business ecosystem, marketing technology and brand building is a secret weapon only held in the hands of large enterprises because of the sheer cost it incurs.

IIM (Indian Institutes of Management) graduates who have scaled large organizations come with knowledge and know-how in business only available to a few who can afford it. At IIM Marketers, the philosophy is to make this knowledge and skill available to businesses of any shape and size.

With over 400+ clients and a strong partner ecosystem, IIM Marketers have been striving to give top-quality marketing solutions to enterprises. Using technology and data at its core, the organization specializes in scaling revenues with tangible insights digitally.

With the enormous amount of data-based insights available, there is an increasing need for specialized technology using martech. From increased retention to increased Customer Lifetime Value, with over 5000 software tools available IIM Marketers has the expertise in bringing in the perfect synergy with the best technology available.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to import 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG
BB asks banks to disburse larger loans in phases
Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free
Spain's Inditex makes maiden shipment of BD RMG thru Delhi
BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam
India's market technology firm expanding in BD
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh
Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft