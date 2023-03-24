IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh

IFIC Bank has achieved the milestone of becoming the largest bank in the country with the largest number of branches and uposhakha with unique banking services for people from all walks of life.





Each of the 1243 branches and uposhakha spread across the country's districts, upazilas, cities, and villages has one-stop service and full banking services through its own staff. On this occasion, a milestone celebration programme was organized at IFIC Tower in Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.





Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director, and Chief Executive of IFIC Bank, Deputy Managing Directors, and other senior officials of the bank were present on this occasion. IFIC's employees from every branch and uposhakha across the country also joined online in this event organized through the hybrid medium.







Along with the head office, esteemed customers, and local dignitaries are entertained with sweets in a festive atmosphere in every branch and uposhakha of the country.







Instead of agents, IFIC Bank PLC is ensuring neighborhood banking services at the doorsteps of the largest population with its own efficient workforce, advanced technology, multi-dimensional delivery channels, timely products, and services.