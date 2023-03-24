Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works

The 10th cycle of Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture was held recently at Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel where 5 architectural projects were honoured for their outstanding quality, path-breaking approach and contextual excellence.





Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) Managing Director Ms. Rupali Chowdhury, Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) President Prof. Dr. Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, Berger Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Mohsin Habib Chowdhury and 10th Cycle of Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture 2022 Award Director Architect Qazi M Arif, Award Director, high officials, members of the award committee, jury members and distinguished architects and other professionals from the building industry of Bangladesh attended the event.





The award winners are - Neer' a Vacation House by Ar. Zishan Fuad Chowdhury (Janus Architects); Bon Er Bari (A Forest Retreat) by Ar. Md. Ishtiaque Zahir (VITTI Sthapati Brindo Ltd); and Rangs Babilonia by Ar. Khan Md. Mustapha Khalid (Vistaara Architects (pvt) Ltd).







The Statesman by Ar. Shahla Karim Kabir and Ar. Suvro Sovon Chowdhury from Studio Morphogenesis Ltd; and Hydropod Integrated water harvesting & Playscape facilities in Hill tracts by Ar. Rumman Mashrur Chowdhury and Ar. Shuvra Das from Chorcha Sthapatijog also received commendation.





Architect Qazi M Arif performed the role of the Award Director of the 10th Cycle of Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture 2022 along with Ar. Dr. Masud Ur Rashid and Ar. Moushumi Ahmed as Deputy Award Directors. Ar. Naushad Ehsanul Huq, Ar. Nishat Afrose, Ar. S. M. Nazimuddin, Ar. Duangrit Bunnag, Thailand and eminent sculptor Prof. Hamiduzzaman Khan were members of the jury panel. The permanent trophy of BAEA award was designed by Prof. Hamiduzzaman Khan.







Berger Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Ar. Mubasshar Hossain posthumously for his life-long dedication and contribution to the field of architecture. Prominent architect, valiant freedom fighter and activist, Ar. Mubasshar Hossain transcended the boundaries of his country and earned repute internationally by dint of his phenomenal works.





Rupali Chowdhury said: "This year's Berger Award is a momentous occasion as we are completing 20 years of its journey. Over the years, Berger has always been eager about acknowledging the contributions and efforts of emerging and seasoned architects. Berger will continue its efforts to recognize excellence in this field in the coming days through this award."







"Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture is one of its kind and it's a commendable initiative for encouraging the architects and others involved in this field. This award has been inspiring talents, good works and excellence in this field for the last 20 years, which is a major milestone", opined Ar. Prof. Dr. Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, President, Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB).







Introduced as "Berger Young Architects' Award" in 2003, the award was renamed to Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA) for widening the scope for both emerging and seasoned architects. With this cycle, Berger is celebrating glorious 20 years of journey of this prestigious award. To make it more special, IAB and Berger jointly decided to invite projects under "Open Category" to open up new windows.