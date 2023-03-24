ACI brings Linglong Tire in Bangladesh ACI Ltd held launching ceremony of ACI Tire Solutions recently, says a press release.





ACI Tire Solutions begins its journey in Tire industry with "Linglong Tire" which is one of the top 15 Tire brands in the world. The company expecting to bring more world's top class tire brands in near future.







Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors Ltd was present as the chief guest and other higher officials of ACI Motors were present in the ceremony.







Reputed business personalities of Tire Business from Dhaka and all over the country were also present in the event as the invited guests.