Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:31 AM
Business

Nagad offers BMW car on shopping thru its financial service

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

Nagad, one of the leading mobile financial service carriers in Bangladesh, has come up with a mega offer of winning a BMW car for its customers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Besides, they will also have opportunities to win a plethora of more gifts, such as Toyota car, motorbikes, smartphones, notepads, refrigerators, televisions, smartwatches, headphones, and many more under the campaign with mega offers, which went live on Thursday) and will continue till June 30 next, says a press release.

To become eligible for such exciting offers, customers will have to buy products worth a minimum of BDT 500 from specific merchants using their Nagad wallets.

Every hour 10 customers will get a cashback of up to 100 percent or maximum BDT 2,000 on Nagad payments from 10 am to 11.59 pm during each campaign day. The cashback amount will be sent to their Nagad wallets the next working day. 
 
During this Eid campaign, a customer will enjoy cashbacks a maximum of three times, while they will be eligible for the mega offer for once.

A customer winning a mega gift will be informed through outbound calls initiated by Nagad's customer service representatives, and he or she will get to know in detail about it through a SMS.

Mentionable, Nagad authorities will have a final call with respect to cashbacks and mega offers. They reserve all rights to change, amend or cancel the campaign's terms and conditions at any time without any prior notice.

Besides, Nagad's regular cashback of up to 22 percent will continue on shopping online and the purchase of goods from a few specific merchants alongside the mega offer. Besides, customers can avail of a cashback of up to BDT 100 on Nagad payment of grocery items worth BDT 1,000 bought from specific shops.


