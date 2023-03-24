Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Probaho celebrates 14 years of safe water supply

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

As Probaho celebrates its 14th anniversary on the World Water Day, it aims to expand its water supply coverage in the coastal belt to mitigate the water crisis escalated by climate change.

Probaho has installed 117 water filtration plants across 22 districts till date, providing approximately 580,000 liters of clean water to around 283,000 people every day.

Probaho, a private sector-driven safe drinking water initiative, has taken on the challenge of addressing the issue of drinking water crisis, supporting the government in supplying safe drinking water in the country's salinity-prone southern region, says a press release.

The project has progressed from basic filtration technology to a more advanced reverse osmosis technology, and has recently installed four purification plants in Asashuni, Shyamnagar, and Nalta upazilas of Satkhira. As a result, over 10,000 people now have access to clean drinking water.

One of the beneficiaries of Probaho's efforts, Shafiqul Islam from Shyamnagar, said, "There's a severe crisis of safe drinking water in our area. So, we used to drink pond water, which took a heavy toll on our health. But ever since Probaho started supplying pure drinking water, our lives have changed significantly."

Probaho is also supporting the Bangladesh government's effort to achieve Sustainable Development Goals relating to water, sanitation and health.

It has a few successful public-private partnerships, working with Rajshahi City Corporation, Border Guard Bangladesh in St. Martin's Island, and other organisations.

Probaho started its journey in 2009 to address water issues including arsenic and high salinity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to import 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG
BB asks banks to disburse larger loans in phases
Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free
Spain's Inditex makes maiden shipment of BD RMG thru Delhi
BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam
India's market technology firm expanding in BD
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh
Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft