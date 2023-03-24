Probaho celebrates 14 years of safe water supply

As Probaho celebrates its 14th anniversary on the World Water Day, it aims to expand its water supply coverage in the coastal belt to mitigate the water crisis escalated by climate change.





Probaho has installed 117 water filtration plants across 22 districts till date, providing approximately 580,000 liters of clean water to around 283,000 people every day.





Probaho, a private sector-driven safe drinking water initiative, has taken on the challenge of addressing the issue of drinking water crisis, supporting the government in supplying safe drinking water in the country's salinity-prone southern region, says a press release.





The project has progressed from basic filtration technology to a more advanced reverse osmosis technology, and has recently installed four purification plants in Asashuni, Shyamnagar, and Nalta upazilas of Satkhira. As a result, over 10,000 people now have access to clean drinking water.





One of the beneficiaries of Probaho's efforts, Shafiqul Islam from Shyamnagar, said, "There's a severe crisis of safe drinking water in our area. So, we used to drink pond water, which took a heavy toll on our health. But ever since Probaho started supplying pure drinking water, our lives have changed significantly."





Probaho is also supporting the Bangladesh government's effort to achieve Sustainable Development Goals relating to water, sanitation and health.





It has a few successful public-private partnerships, working with Rajshahi City Corporation, Border Guard Bangladesh in St. Martin's Island, and other organisations.





Probaho started its journey in 2009 to address water issues including arsenic and high salinity.