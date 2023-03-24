Platinum Hotels hosts pre Ramadan Iftar, dinner buffet

Platinum Hotels by Sheltech, a top destination for business and leisure travelers, hosted a special Pre - Ramadan presentation of their upcoming Iftar and Dinner Buffet at Platinum Grand on the evening of March 21





The Buffet showcased their delicious Iftar experience to celebrate this year's holy month of Ramadan, says a press release.





Reputed television and print journalists, food bloggers and special guests experienced this gastronomic trip as the Head Chef and his culinary team prepared a sumptuous Ramadan Iftar and Dinner Buffet for the evening.







This flavorsome buffet will be available daily at Platinum Grand and Platinum Residence this Ramadan.





The buffet boasted exotic flavors from Middle East with an abundance of Asian delicacies such as Hyderabadi Mutton Halim, Chicken Nihari, Grilled Prawn, Whole Fish with Chef's Special Sauce, Dajaj Al Faham, Kabsa to name a few.







There was also a large selection of traditional favorites along a variety of deserts including Mahalabia, Umm Ali, Pastries, Unlimited Ice-Cream, Soft Drinks and Fresh Juices.







The Iftar and Dinner Buffet at Platinum Grand is BDT 3650 NETT with Buy 1 Get 2 Offer (till March 31) and BDT 3300 NETT with Buy 1 Get 1 Offer. For Platinum Residence the prices are BDT 2999 NETT with Buy 1 Get 2 Offer (till March 31) and BDT 2300 NETT with Buy 1 Get 1 Offer.







During the month of Ramadan, Platinum Grand is also offering Sehri Buffet with a delightful combination of local and continental cuisine every day for BDT 996 NETT. On the other hand, for those wishing to break their fast with a larger group of friends, colleagues, etc.







Platinum Grand's Zizzi Banquet Hall and Platinum Residence Terra Bistro Restaurant can save you the hassle of finding the right place with its elegant ambience and superior hospitality.







The set menus include Tribe's popular dishes such as Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Cashew Nut Salad, Breaded Prawn, Signature dishes like Spaghetti Aglio E Olio with Grilled Chicken and of course a choice of Fan Favorite Pizzas. The set menus are available at BDT 2000 NETT and BDT 1600 NETT with Buy 1 Get 1 Offer.





Platinum Hotels is also providing catering services for big groups ranging from 50 to 30,000 people in any given location within Bangladesh. Their fleet of chefs are equipped with culinary expertise in multiple cuisines to appease all your dining preferences.





Enjoying a prime city center location, Platinum Grand is conveniently situated in Banani Road 11 which is home to corporate offices, restaurants, and shops.