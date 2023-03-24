Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Govt has to generate internal resources to increase tax GDP ratio’

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

‘Govt has to generate internal resources to increase tax GDP ratio’

‘Govt has to generate internal resources to increase tax GDP ratio’

The leaders of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) said that there would be no alternative for the government to generate internal resources to increase the tax GDP ratio.

They said according to the Vision 2041, the government has set a target of raising the tax GDP ratio to 21.9 percent. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set a target of raising the tax-GDP ratio from 7.8 percent to 9.5 percent by 2026 through collecting additional revenues of Taka 2.34 lakh crore, although this target is difficult to achieve.

The ICAB leaders said this at a press conference at the Institute on Wednesday after submitting their proposals for the next budget for FY24 before the NBR target, said a press release.

Chief executive officer of ICAB Shubhashish Bose gave a welcome speech at the press conference while ICAB president Md. Moniruzzaman gave a summary of its proposals. ICAB member Snehasish Barua, Partner, Snehasish Mahmud & Co., Chartered Accountants gave details of ICAB's budget proposals through a power-point presentation.

The question and answer session of the press conference was conducted by Md. Humayun Kabir, council member and former president of ICAB and chairman of Taxation and Corporate Laws Committee, ICAB.

ICAB vice president MBM Lutful Hadee, council member NKA Mobin, Mohammed Forkan Uddin, Maria Howlader and chief operating officer Mahabub Ahmed Siddiqui were also present.

ICAB's national budget proposals on income tax were on raising revenue and income tax ordinances; reducing discrepancies and loopholes in the laws; and ensuring transparency in the application of the law; Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duties Act; Customs Law; and related regulations.

DST provision is being introduced for digital services of all global companies having presence in Bangladesh. Apart from this, ICAB welcomed the initiative of launching PSR.

Digitalization of tax system and integration of various relevant departments will revolutionize the tax department. From the filing of the return to the acknowledgment of its receipt, information on tax deducted at source, information on advance tax deduction and unpaid tax will be provided through the process.

Presently the corporate tax rate has been reduced to 27.5 percent. But, in case of various businesses like import of raw materials, payment of supply charges, which are paid to non-resident taxpayers, tax is deducted at source at a high rate. So, in all these cases tax deduction at source has to be rationalized, ICAB mentioned in its national budget proposals.

The ICAB said the governments of every country adopt a policy called principal of economy, which means avoidance of high expenditure incurred for collection of taxes. So, in Bangladesh, there is a need to increase the tax revenue by avoiding such unnecessary expenditures.

Adopting a holistic digital approach rather than partial digitalisation will increase the collection of value added tax. At present, only registration and tax return submission is possible online. Efforts should be made to digitize other stages of this process.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to import 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG
BB asks banks to disburse larger loans in phases
Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free
Spain's Inditex makes maiden shipment of BD RMG thru Delhi
BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam
India's market technology firm expanding in BD
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh
Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft