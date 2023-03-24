‘Govt has to generate internal resources to increase tax GDP ratio’ The leaders of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) said that there would be no alternative for the government to generate internal resources to increase the tax GDP ratio.





They said according to the Vision 2041, the government has set a target of raising the tax GDP ratio to 21.9 percent. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set a target of raising the tax-GDP ratio from 7.8 percent to 9.5 percent by 2026 through collecting additional revenues of Taka 2.34 lakh crore, although this target is difficult to achieve.







The ICAB leaders said this at a press conference at the Institute on Wednesday after submitting their proposals for the next budget for FY24 before the NBR target, said a press release.





Chief executive officer of ICAB Shubhashish Bose gave a welcome speech at the press conference while ICAB president Md. Moniruzzaman gave a summary of its proposals. ICAB member Snehasish Barua, Partner, Snehasish Mahmud & Co., Chartered Accountants gave details of ICAB's budget proposals through a power-point presentation.







The question and answer session of the press conference was conducted by Md. Humayun Kabir, council member and former president of ICAB and chairman of Taxation and Corporate Laws Committee, ICAB.







ICAB vice president MBM Lutful Hadee, council member NKA Mobin, Mohammed Forkan Uddin, Maria Howlader and chief operating officer Mahabub Ahmed Siddiqui were also present.





ICAB's national budget proposals on income tax were on raising revenue and income tax ordinances; reducing discrepancies and loopholes in the laws; and ensuring transparency in the application of the law; Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duties Act; Customs Law; and related regulations.





DST provision is being introduced for digital services of all global companies having presence in Bangladesh. Apart from this, ICAB welcomed the initiative of launching PSR.





Digitalization of tax system and integration of various relevant departments will revolutionize the tax department. From the filing of the return to the acknowledgment of its receipt, information on tax deducted at source, information on advance tax deduction and unpaid tax will be provided through the process.





Presently the corporate tax rate has been reduced to 27.5 percent. But, in case of various businesses like import of raw materials, payment of supply charges, which are paid to non-resident taxpayers, tax is deducted at source at a high rate. So, in all these cases tax deduction at source has to be rationalized, ICAB mentioned in its national budget proposals.







The ICAB said the governments of every country adopt a policy called principal of economy, which means avoidance of high expenditure incurred for collection of taxes. So, in Bangladesh, there is a need to increase the tax revenue by avoiding such unnecessary expenditures.





Adopting a holistic digital approach rather than partial digitalisation will increase the collection of value added tax. At present, only registration and tax return submission is possible online. Efforts should be made to digitize other stages of this process.