Realme, SWAP to bring lucrative offers for smartphone users

Youth-favorite brand realme is coming up with attractive opportunities for its users so that they can make the most of their smartphone experience.





In its continuation, realme has recently signed an agreement with SWAP, the one and only re-commerce model in Bangladesh. To this end, an agreement signing ceremony was held at SWAP office located in Banani in the capital recently.







From SWAP, its Managing Director and CEO Md. Parvez Hossain; CBO Mohammad Moniruzzaman and its Category Head of Electronics Md. Yeasin Rocky, whereas from realme, its Branding Director Darren Zhang; Media Buy and eCom Promotion Manager Md. Faruk Rahman and Sales Manager Md. Kawsar Ahmed Mamun, were present at the event.







This agreement is expected to result in lots of exciting offers for the smartphone users, which will add new dimensions to their experience. Under this agreement, realme users will be offered a variety of cashback offers in the coming days, which they can avail from realme's authorized shops and SWAP app as well.







There will be reflections of these offers while launching new products of realme. This will make the journey with realme all the more rewarding for the customers, says a press release.