Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Realme, SWAP to bring lucrative offers for smartphone users

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Realme, SWAP to bring lucrative offers for smartphone users

Realme, SWAP to bring lucrative offers for smartphone users

Youth-favorite brand realme is coming up with attractive opportunities for its users so that they can make the most of their smartphone experience.

In its continuation, realme has recently signed an agreement with SWAP, the one and only re-commerce model in Bangladesh. To this end, an agreement signing ceremony was held at SWAP office located in Banani in the capital recently.  

From SWAP, its Managing Director and CEO Md. Parvez Hossain; CBO Mohammad Moniruzzaman and its Category Head of Electronics Md. Yeasin Rocky, whereas from realme, its Branding Director Darren Zhang; Media Buy and eCom Promotion Manager Md. Faruk Rahman and Sales Manager Md. Kawsar Ahmed Mamun, were present at the event.

This agreement is expected to result in lots of exciting offers for the smartphone users, which will add new dimensions to their experience. Under this agreement, realme users will be offered a variety of cashback offers in the coming days, which they can avail from realme's authorized shops and SWAP app as well.

There will be reflections of these offers while launching new products of realme. This will make the journey with realme all the more rewarding for the customers, says a press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to import 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG
BB asks banks to disburse larger loans in phases
Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free
Spain's Inditex makes maiden shipment of BD RMG thru Delhi
BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam
India's market technology firm expanding in BD
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh
Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft