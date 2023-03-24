OPPO cuts prices for 2 smartphones for Ramadan

Amping up the upcoming Ramadan and Eid festivities, OPPO is offering unbeatable price drops on its much-loved devices - OPPO F21 Pro 5G and OPPO A77 8GB*(4GB+4GB RAM Expansion)!





Doubling the excitement for Ramadan and Eid among the O'fans, OPPO has slashed the price of F21 Pro 5G from BDT 37,990 to BDT 34,990; and A77 from BDT 22,990 to BDT 19,990. Hence, this festive season, OPPO customers can enjoy the best smartphone experience through top-notch features at affordable prices, says a press release.







OPPO F21 Pro 5G comes equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon� 695 5G Mobile Platform 6nm Chipset supporting super-fast internet 4G+. Additionally, the device also comes with "VoLTE", or Voice over LTE, enabling users to concurrently send voice and data over the network without affecting the voice quality. It boasts a stunning Ultra-Thin Flat Edge Retro Design, also marking the debut of OPPO's Dual Orbit Lights.







The device features a set of top-notch cameras including a 64MP High-Res Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 16MP Front Camera, accompanied by a series of impressive imaging features. Moreover, the smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Punch Hole AMOLED FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, along with a huge 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging.







On the other hand, OPPO A77 is also equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC charging along with a massive 5000mAh battery, in addition to up to 8GB RAM Expansion (4GB+4GB RAM Expansion+128GB). Also boasting the premium Flat-edge OPPO GLOW Design for a stunning look, the incredible device is powered by Helio G35 12nm chipset.







It comes with a magnificent camera setup consisting of a 50MP Main Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera, along with an 8MP front camera. Hence, at an accessible price, OPPO offers the best-in-class features on the A77.