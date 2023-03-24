Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO cuts prices for 2 smartphones for Ramadan

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Amping up the upcoming Ramadan and Eid festivities, OPPO is offering unbeatable price drops on its much-loved devices - OPPO F21 Pro 5G and OPPO A77 8GB*(4GB+4GB RAM Expansion)!

Doubling the excitement for Ramadan and Eid among the O'fans, OPPO has slashed the price of F21 Pro 5G from BDT 37,990 to BDT 34,990; and A77 from BDT 22,990 to BDT 19,990. Hence, this festive season, OPPO customers can enjoy the best smartphone experience through top-notch features at affordable prices, says a press release.

OPPO F21 Pro 5G comes equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon� 695 5G Mobile Platform 6nm Chipset supporting super-fast internet 4G+. Additionally, the device also comes with "VoLTE", or Voice over LTE, enabling users to concurrently send voice and data over the network without affecting the voice quality. It boasts a stunning Ultra-Thin Flat Edge Retro Design, also marking the debut of OPPO's Dual Orbit Lights.

The device features a set of top-notch cameras including a 64MP High-Res Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 16MP Front Camera, accompanied by a series of impressive imaging features. Moreover, the smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Punch Hole AMOLED FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, along with a huge 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging.

On the other hand, OPPO A77 is also equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC charging along with a massive 5000mAh battery, in addition to up to 8GB RAM Expansion (4GB+4GB RAM Expansion+128GB). Also boasting the premium Flat-edge OPPO GLOW Design for a stunning look, the incredible device is powered by Helio G35 12nm chipset.

It comes with a magnificent camera setup consisting of a 50MP Main Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera, along with an 8MP front camera. Hence, at an accessible price, OPPO offers the best-in-class features on the A77.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to import 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG
BB asks banks to disburse larger loans in phases
Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free
Spain's Inditex makes maiden shipment of BD RMG thru Delhi
BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam
India's market technology firm expanding in BD
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh
Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft