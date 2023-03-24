UITS holds reception for old and new students CHATTOGRAM, March 23: A fresher reception of spring semester 2023, farewell and the reception of the former students of the Law department of University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) Dhaka was held at University Permanent Campus.





Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin was present as the chief guest on the occasion and Chairman of the Finance Committee of Bangladesh Bar Council Md Rabiul Alam Budu was present as a special guest.





Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Md Abu Hasan Bhuiyan presided over the event while Member of UITS Board of Trustees and Director of PHP Family Mohammad Ali Hossain, Treasurer of UITS Professor Dr Siraj Uddin Ahmed, Former Proctor of Dhaka University and Sitting Provost of Sir AF Rahman Hall and Advisor to UITS Board of Trustees Professor Dr KM Saiful Islam Khan were present as special guest.





Welcome speech was delivered by the learned lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court, Law Adviser of UITS and Dean of Faculty of Law, Advocate Dr Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan and Controller of Examination Professor A N M Sharif.