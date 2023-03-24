Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA, Apon to work for improving RMG workers’ well-being

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

BGMEA, Apon to work for improving RMG workers’ well-being

BGMEA, Apon to work for improving RMG workers’ well-being

Apon Bazar, Bangladesh's first and largest workers' wellbeing platform offering discounted grocery, credit facility and health insurance, announced a partnership with Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The announcement was made during a meeting at the BGMEA office on Wednesday.

On behalf of BGMEA, its President Faruque Hassan and Neela Hosna Ara, director, and Saif Rashid, managing director, Yasir Arafat, director of Apon were present during the meeting.

"Our workers and employees are the strength of the RMG industry, hence their well-being is crucial for the sector's sustainable growth.

This partnership with Apon is one of the many steps taken by BGMEA to improve the health and well-being of the garment workers.

We hope more factories will partner with Apon to provide quality services for the workers and employees of garment factories," said Faruque.

Apon has built a holistic well-being platform and made it successful through its factory-based grocery store chain at its core.

It lets workers access to credit at no cost, discount on groceries and free health coverage and awareness on nutrition and health.

Apon is currently operating in 26 factories and serving more than 100,000 workers. This is proven to reduce worker migration, improve productivity, and increase business savings.

"We are very grateful to receive this immense support from BGMEA and are strongly committed to increasing financial well-being for Bangladeshi workers," said Saif Rashid, Apon MD.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to import 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG
BB asks banks to disburse larger loans in phases
Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free
Spain's Inditex makes maiden shipment of BD RMG thru Delhi
BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam
India's market technology firm expanding in BD
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh
Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft