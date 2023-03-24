BGMEA, Apon to work for improving RMG workers’ well-being Apon Bazar, Bangladesh's first and largest workers' wellbeing platform offering discounted grocery, credit facility and health insurance, announced a partnership with Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).





The announcement was made during a meeting at the BGMEA office on Wednesday.





On behalf of BGMEA, its President Faruque Hassan and Neela Hosna Ara, director, and Saif Rashid, managing director, Yasir Arafat, director of Apon were present during the meeting.





"Our workers and employees are the strength of the RMG industry, hence their well-being is crucial for the sector's sustainable growth.







This partnership with Apon is one of the many steps taken by BGMEA to improve the health and well-being of the garment workers.







We hope more factories will partner with Apon to provide quality services for the workers and employees of garment factories," said Faruque.





Apon has built a holistic well-being platform and made it successful through its factory-based grocery store chain at its core.







It lets workers access to credit at no cost, discount on groceries and free health coverage and awareness on nutrition and health.





Apon is currently operating in 26 factories and serving more than 100,000 workers. This is proven to reduce worker migration, improve productivity, and increase business savings.





"We are very grateful to receive this immense support from BGMEA and are strongly committed to increasing financial well-being for Bangladeshi workers," said Saif Rashid, Apon MD. �UNB