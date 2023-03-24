Video
Friday, 24 March, 2023
Scheme launched for Rangamati women entrepreneurs

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BRAC Bank and SME Foundation have announced, that they are launching a unique capacity-building and awareness programme for women entrepreneurs in Rangamati.

The programme aims to hone the managerial and entrepreneurial skills of 100 promising women entrepreneurs in the region, and help them expand their businesses beyond their district.

The initiative marks the first time that a bank has initiated a capacity development programme for women entrepreneurs in the hill tracts region.

The programme is designed to ensure financial and digital inclusion for long-term business sustainability, by providing grassroots women entrepreneurs with access to facilities and financial knowledge.

The training programme was announced at a press conference held at Parjatan Hotel in Rangamati recently, which was attended by officials from both BRAC Bank and SME Foundation.

At the press conference, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank;Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank; and Md. Masudur Rahman, Assistant General Manager, SME Foundation, addressed queries of the journalists. Khadija Mariam, Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell, BRAC Bank, was also present.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, saying "We are delighted to initiate this training programme in the hill tracts region, where women hold immense potential for entrepreneurship. This training shows our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."

SME Foundation has been a long-standing partner of BRAC Bank in capacity building of SME entrepreneurs. In 2022, the two organizations organized an intensive grooming programme for up-and-coming women entrepreneurs in five districts.

 Together, they are committed to expanding this training to other parts of the country, and helping women entrepreneurs realize their full potential.


