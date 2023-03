Mercantile Bank donates Tk 5 lakh to PROYASH Mercantile Bank Limited donated Tk.5.00 lakh to PROYASH. Bank's chairman Morshed Alam MP handed over the cheque to Proyash Executive Director and Principal Col. Md. Anwar Uz Zaman at MBL Head Office, Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.





Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee, M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors and Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank were present at the programme.







A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen and M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee also virtually attended it.





Bank's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni and Head of CRMD and SFU Shamim Ahmed of MBL were also present.