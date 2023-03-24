Video
Southeast Bank launches 8 agent banking outlets

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd formally launched 8 (Eight) Agent Banking outlets.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the formal operation of 8 Agent Banking outlets virtually as the chief guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 8 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony, says a press release.

The 8 (Eight) Agent outlets are Abu Taher Metal Works, Alif Enterprise,  M/S Fatema Pharmacy,  M/S Samia Computer IT, N R S Enterprise, Al Amin Jewelers, Pal Boundary Net Factory,  United Trading.

All modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom".

Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account.

Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities.

Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.


