Economy is on right track beating back challenges: Salman  

Prime Minister's adviser on private industries and investment Salman F Rahman, MP said the government is on the right track to maintain the nation's macroeconomic stability given the way it has been reacting to various challenges from various global conditions.





"It's true that the country's macroeconomic situation is facing a lot of challenges." But, the way we're reacting, we can say that we're on the right track," he said while addressing a pre-budget discussion arranged by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for FY24 held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city on Wednesday.





State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, former FBCCI president Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), MP spoke as special guests in the event. FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and former FBCCI president and Managing Director of Ha-Meem Group spoke as special guest. DCCI president Md. Sameer Sattar moderated the discussion.







He said the central bank has been successful to containing dollar crisis through various measures like controlling imports, especially luxurious items thus bringing down import bills at $5 billion in December.





Opening of LCs would further eased in coming days, he said while foreign currency reserves would be stable by June this year. He also said single exchange rate would be effective by June this year, while the interest rate cap would be made market-based.





Citing that the country's tax-to-GDP ratio is still lower he said there is a need to further widen the tax net, for which automation is very much needed. He opined that if the revenue board could develop a uniform import duty, it would be possible to address various problems.





Noting that small traders are often reluctant to pay tax and VAT, Salman said there is a need to change their mindset. About the capital market, he said that there is a basic structural defect, which is the lower number of institutional investors and the participation of institutional investors must be increased.





State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said centering the next budget, the government aims at ensuring inflation should not further increase, keep the budget deficit within ceiling and growth does not get stunted.





Listing the positive trend of some major macroeconomic indicators, Dr Alam said that there is no way that the growth of Bangladesh would become negative. "The economy didn't shrink in any aspect."





Mentioning that the FDI fetched $1.34 billion during the July-January period of the current fiscal while the private sector credit growth reaches 13 percent, he said that the force of the economy is still active.





FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin suggested giving more attention on revenue collection through not harming the businesses, ensuring export diversification, stress on man-made fibre, enhancing capacity of NBR, withdrawing duty and tax on import of raw materials of power generation, boosting the facilities of backward linkage industry.





During the budget discussion, four separate sessions on taxation & VAT, financial sector, industry & trade and infrastructure were held.





In the taxation and VAT session, Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Mohammed Humayun Kabir, former president, ICAB and Panel Advisor, FBCCI, Md. Alamgir Hossain, former member, National Board of Revenue (NBR) spoke.







Salman said Bangladesh did well to manage the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the Russia-Ukraine war has wrought much unexpected blow.