Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PRAN receives BSTI Halal Certificate

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

A total of 96 products under 18 categories of the country's leading agro processor PRAN have received halal certificate from the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun formally handed over the certificate to Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group, for the products of PRAN Agro Limited at a program held at the conference room of the Industries Ministries in the capital on Wednesday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, ministry secretary Zakia Sultana and director general of BSTI Abdus Sattar were present, among others, on the occasion.

The release said that there is a huge demand for halal products in the international market. The BSTI started providing halal certificates on various products to expand the export of those in global market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to import 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG
BB asks banks to disburse larger loans in phases
Cultural Ministry to be made smoking free
Spain's Inditex makes maiden shipment of BD RMG thru Delhi
BD keen to achieve better trade, investment ties with Vietnam
India's market technology firm expanding in BD
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in Bangladesh
Berger honours 5 outstanding architectural works


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft