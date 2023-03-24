PRAN receives BSTI Halal Certificate

A total of 96 products under 18 categories of the country's leading agro processor PRAN have received halal certificate from the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun formally handed over the certificate to Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group, for the products of PRAN Agro Limited at a program held at the conference room of the Industries Ministries in the capital on Wednesday, said a press release issued on Thursday.





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, ministry secretary Zakia Sultana and director general of BSTI Abdus Sattar were present, among others, on the occasion.





The release said that there is a huge demand for halal products in the international market. The BSTI started providing halal certificates on various products to expand the export of those in global market.